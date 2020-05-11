SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 42,569 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 185.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,569 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.08% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $29,919,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,192,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,167,000 after purchasing an additional 266,867 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,397,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,791,000 after buying an additional 207,348 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,668,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,685,000 after purchasing an additional 157,209 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $4,494,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WRE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $32.50 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

NYSE:WRE opened at $22.13 on Monday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.07.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $76.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.95 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.89% and a return on equity of 3.80%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

