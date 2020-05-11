SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 284 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 144,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin purchased a new stake in AMERCO during the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921 shares during the period. 37.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UHAL opened at $301.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $268.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.59. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $222.34 and a 52-week high of $426.50.

UHAL has been the subject of several research reports. CL King upgraded shares of AMERCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of AMERCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AMERCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

In related news, major shareholder Edward J. Shoen purchased 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $316.51 per share, with a total value of $1,614,517.51. Also, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen purchased 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $343.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,861,553.20. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 26,200 shares of company stock worth $7,778,801. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

