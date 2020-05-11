SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 370.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,948 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of South Jersey Industries worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJI. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,599,000 after purchasing an additional 724,775 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,639,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,437,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,339,000 after purchasing an additional 625,614 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,502,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,558,000 after purchasing an additional 263,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,288,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,511,000 after purchasing an additional 217,676 shares during the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on SJI shares. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. South Jersey Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

NYSE SJI opened at $28.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.65. South Jersey Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $34.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.80.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $534.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

