SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 45,470 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 84.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,470 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 103,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 15,710 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 18,187 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

PDCO stock opened at $16.35 on Monday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.71.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 74.29%.

Several research firms recently commented on PDCO. ValuEngine upgraded Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Patterson Companies from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Patterson Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

