SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 163,867 Shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 1,229.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,867 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 98.4% in the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 703,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,669,000 after buying an additional 30,868 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 47.6% in the first quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 115.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 145,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 78,304 shares in the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley raised shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE:UA opened at $8.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average of $14.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 1.63. Under Armour Inc has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.