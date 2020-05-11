Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,989 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $5,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 205,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,080,000 after purchasing an additional 105,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 464,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,409,000 after purchasing an additional 21,525 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SimpliFi Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $124.23 on Monday. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $161.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.65. The firm has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.82. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.65%.

In other news, VP Dennis V. Arriola purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 44,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,512,099.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $162.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.40.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

