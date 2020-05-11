Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Holdings Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 70.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,493 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of Selective Insurance Group worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIGI. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,015,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $151,536,000 after acquiring an additional 140,417 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 302.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 42,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 31,751 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $48.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.72. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $37.05 and a 1 year high of $81.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.56.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $664.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.04 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 20.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine cut Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

