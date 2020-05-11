Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 202.9% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.83.

NYSE:SMG opened at $139.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.91. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 52-week low of $76.50 and a 52-week high of $140.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 51.90%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

