Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $159 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,552 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.1% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $159,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 497 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $2,379.61 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,475.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,133.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1,930.04. The stock has a market cap of $1,186.89 billion, a PE ratio of 113.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,707. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

