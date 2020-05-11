Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Holdings Raised by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,276 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.24% of Ryder System worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in R. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $49.00) on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stephens cut their price target on Ryder System from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cfra cut their price target on Ryder System from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Ryder System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Ryder System from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.57.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $35.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.93. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.62 and a 52 week high of $61.85.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 45.16%.

In other Ryder System news, CFO Scott T. Parker bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.21 per share, with a total value of $465,125.00. Also, Director Robert J. Eck bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,864 shares in the company, valued at $824,978.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 25,750 shares of company stock worth $941,055. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

