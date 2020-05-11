Royal Bank of Canada Trims Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Target Price to $7.00

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ABEO. Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.70.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $2.69 on Friday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $7.86. The firm has a market cap of $225.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.27). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 11,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.