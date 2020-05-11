Robert W. Baird Boosts Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target to $170.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $166.07.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $159.57 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $116.61 and a 12-month high of $171.73. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.72.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $689.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 34.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

In related news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total transaction of $298,080.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,107,609.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,867,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,445,000 after purchasing an additional 293,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,891,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,137,000 after buying an additional 84,173 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,816,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,935,000 after buying an additional 740,053 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,929,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $736,165,000 after buying an additional 158,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,573,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,595,000 after buying an additional 538,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.