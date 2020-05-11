Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 189.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,402 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CL King reduced their target price on Robert Half International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on Robert Half International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Northcoast Research raised Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

RHI stock opened at $47.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.15. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.38 and a 52 week high of $63.97.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

