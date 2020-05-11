Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 48.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,252,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,941,584,000 after purchasing an additional 61,927 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,834,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,587,544,000 after purchasing an additional 203,021 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,501,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,400,562,000 after purchasing an additional 32,413 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,266,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,269,369,000 after purchasing an additional 293,880 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 775,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $433,173,000 after purchasing an additional 33,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

TDG stock opened at $352.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $320.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $511.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $200.06 and a 1 year high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 15.22%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Dries purchased 1,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $425.31 per share, with a total value of $425,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean P. Hennessy purchased 2,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $352.61 per share, for a total transaction of $705,220.00. Insiders acquired a total of 247,223 shares of company stock worth $115,141,153 in the last ninety days. 7.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on TransDigm Group from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $502.38.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

