Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 123,678 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 132.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,678 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $15.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.89. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.22.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CFO Corey Ian Sanders acquired 16,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $199,971.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 411,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,922,771.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $9,746,594.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 834,832 shares of company stock worth $10,178,535. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGM. Cfra downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

