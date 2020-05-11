RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RNR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 72.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 25,725 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 53.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 7,033 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,943,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $160.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.39. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.27 and a 52 week high of $202.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.80.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($3.11). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RNR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $202.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.38.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

