Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 511.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,498 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,568 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 10,513 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 46,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 12,236 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 469,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,132,000 after acquiring an additional 178,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $210,486.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,532.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $34.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.08 and its 200-day moving average is $38.26. Quanta Services Inc has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $44.09.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.56%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PWR shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

