Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Raises Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 57.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Robert Half International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Robert Half International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Robert Half International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Robert Half International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 21,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in Robert Half International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. CL King decreased their target price on Robert Half International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $47.38 on Monday. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.38 and a twelve month high of $63.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.58.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

