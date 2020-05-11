Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Makes New $523,000 Investment in Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 54,320 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 640.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,042,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,995,000 after purchasing an additional 901,336 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Safehold by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 10,516 shares during the period. 25.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Safehold in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Safehold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $51.47 on Monday. Safehold Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.97 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 54.76 and a beta of -0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.80.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.24 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 34.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Safehold Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.66%.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.95 per share, with a total value of $869,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,667,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,159,383.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,924,651 shares of company stock worth $109,488,201. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

