Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Increases Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 86.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,550,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,806,000 after buying an additional 1,882,237 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,899,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,654,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,190,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,377,000. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $49.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

NYSE LEG opened at $29.80 on Monday. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day moving average of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

