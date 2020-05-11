Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $426,000 Stock Holdings in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,556 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBL. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Noble Energy by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Noble Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Noble Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Brent J. Smolik acquired 9,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $149,621.50. Also, SVP Rachel G. Clingman acquired 17,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $53,734.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,457 shares in the company, valued at $258,080.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 107,143 shares of company stock worth $543,966 over the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Noble Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $29.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.05.

Shares of NBL stock opened at $10.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $27.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.43.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

