Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 3,426 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,008,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $91,471,000 after acquiring an additional 66,242 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,340,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,166,000 after buying an additional 157,133 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,270,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,968,000 after buying an additional 132,707 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,115,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,311,000 after buying an additional 677,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth $61,006,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $19.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $32.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 30.89%. The company had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.64.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

