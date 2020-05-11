Prudential PLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Prudential PLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $52.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.82 and a 200 day moving average of $58.58. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $66.92.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

