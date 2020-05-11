Prudential PLC Sells 1,166 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

Prudential PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.3% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.3% during the first quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 11,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALSN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Allison Transmission from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $37.45 on Monday. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $49.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.44.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 78.97%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

