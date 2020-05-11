Prudential PLC Lowers Stock Position in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,235 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,972,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358,700 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,698,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,799 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the 4th quarter worth about $42,693,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,770,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,843,000 after purchasing an additional 81,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,429,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,239,000 after purchasing an additional 426,048 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MFA shares. ValuEngine lowered MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JMP Securities downgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wedbush downgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. MFA FINL INC/SH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.35.

In other news, EVP Ronald A. Freydberg purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 643,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,080.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MFA opened at $1.63 on Monday. MFA FINL INC/SH has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $8.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average of $6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $738.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.52.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $70.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.10 million. MFA FINL INC/SH had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 65.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 49.08%.

MFA FINL INC/SH Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

