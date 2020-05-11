Prudential PLC Lowers Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Prudential PLC lessened its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 48.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $51,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,724.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi acquired 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.42 per share, with a total value of $998,046.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,994 shares in the company, valued at $22,494,689.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.82.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $161.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $190.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

