Prudential PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,263,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,852,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,330,000 after purchasing an additional 319,426 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,982,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,911,000 after purchasing an additional 157,621 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,758,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,531,000 after purchasing an additional 466,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,078,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,458,000 after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DAR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

NYSE:DAR opened at $22.20 on Monday. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $29.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.69.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $852.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John O. Muse acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $122,800.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 137,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,716.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $1,297,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 949,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,635,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $189,100 in the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.