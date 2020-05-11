Prudential PLC Has $382,000 Stake in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SON. DA Davidson raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Sonoco Products from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Argus raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

SON stock opened at $49.62 on Monday. Sonoco Products Co has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $66.57. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 48.73%.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

