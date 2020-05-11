Prudential PLC Grows Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,516,000 after purchasing an additional 146,484 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,984,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,728,000 after acquiring an additional 149,423 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,491,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,694,000 after buying an additional 50,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $149,018,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,093,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAA. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.10.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $25,386.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,020,637.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $33,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,828,953.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,876 shares of company stock valued at $278,324 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $115.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.98. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $148.88. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 0.69.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.60 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 19.66%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

