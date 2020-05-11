Prudential PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

Prudential PLC raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 68.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,856 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,679,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,485,000 after buying an additional 267,528 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,698,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,607,000 after acquiring an additional 542,700 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,337,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,727,000 after acquiring an additional 18,988 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,012,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,196,000 after acquiring an additional 46,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,527,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,317,000 after acquiring an additional 130,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,211,968 shares in the company, valued at $121,522,419.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $9.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.50. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.02. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $289.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.45 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.57%. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

