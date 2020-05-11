Prudential PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Prudential PLC trimmed its position in shares of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,782 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Washington Federal in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Washington Federal during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Washington Federal by 546.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Washington Federal news, Director Mark Tabbutt purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.72 per share, with a total value of $385,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,039.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cory D. Stewart purchased 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,028.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,631.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens started coverage on Washington Federal in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $26.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. Washington Federal Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $38.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.72.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). Washington Federal had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $133.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.20 million. Analysts predict that Washington Federal Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

Washington Federal Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

