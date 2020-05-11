Prudential PLC Buys 2,712 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 66.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,385,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,626,000 after buying an additional 55,222 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,310,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,693,000 after buying an additional 98,296 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,071,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,476,000 after buying an additional 140,881 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 884,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,532,000 after buying an additional 459,295 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in WNS by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 573,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,935,000 after purchasing an additional 34,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $48.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.39. WNS has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $75.86. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.42.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. WNS had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that WNS will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WNS. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on WNS from $81.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut WNS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of WNS from $77.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of WNS from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

