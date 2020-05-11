Prudential PLC Boosts Stake in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Prudential PLC lifted its position in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 327.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTDR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Frontdoor in a report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Frontdoor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Frontdoor from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.13.

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $42.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.35. Frontdoor Inc has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $53.29.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.31 million. Frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 76.35% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Frontdoor news, Director Peter L. Cella acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.78 per share, with a total value of $173,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,229.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

