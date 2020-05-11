Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 15.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,899 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $436,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 734.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Prudential Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 344,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,295,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 67,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total transaction of $722,994.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $140,914.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,502.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,072. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $58.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.71. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $103.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.61.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.81 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.71.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

