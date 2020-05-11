Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.20.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PAA shares. Raymond James lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

NYSE:PAA opened at $8.38 on Monday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $25.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.69%.

In other news, insider Harry N. Pefanis acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 650,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,525,350.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Harry N. Pefanis acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $424,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 630,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,923,547.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 98,400 shares of company stock valued at $831,410. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 84,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 16,950 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 10,299,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $189,407,000 after purchasing an additional 844,656 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,941 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $5,553,000. 51.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

