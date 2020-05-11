Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $19.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion and a PE ratio of -6.26. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a current ratio of 11.60.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $271.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.69 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 73.06% and a negative net margin of 120.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PINS. Bank of America raised their price target on Pinterest to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Pinterest from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Pinterest from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.32.

In other Pinterest news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $579,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $1,584,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 529,260 shares of company stock valued at $11,674,140.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

