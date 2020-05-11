Pictet North America Advisors SA Purchases 5,543 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 147.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,296 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.1% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 514 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,283 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $67,045,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,379.61 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,475.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,133.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,930.04. The firm has a market cap of $1,186.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.69, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,690 shares of company stock worth $41,291,707. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Edward Jones raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 price objective (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

