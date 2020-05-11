Pictet & Cie Europe SA Buys 24,541 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 93.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,770 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,541 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 9.0% of Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $98,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.
AMZN opened at $2,379.61 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,186.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.69, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,133.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,930.04.
In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,690 shares of company stock worth $41,291,707 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,440.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
