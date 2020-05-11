Pendal Group Ltd Sells 19,891 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 94.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,891 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 188.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 29.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $58.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.47. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Smita Conjeevaram purchased 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.43 per share, with a total value of $69,002.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,580. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $5,859,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,001 shares of company stock worth $142,541. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

