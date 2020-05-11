Pendal Group Ltd Reduces Holdings in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its position in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 88.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 985 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,520 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,828,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,633,000 after purchasing an additional 86,784 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Godaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $75.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.70, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87. Godaddy Inc has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $78.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.27.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Godaddy had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Godaddy Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 16,559 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $1,215,927.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,481,428.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 2,305 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $158,814.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,222,072.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,842 shares of company stock valued at $9,503,010. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Godaddy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Godaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Godaddy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Godaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Godaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

