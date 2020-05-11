Pendal Group Ltd Makes New $32,000 Investment in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $569,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,558 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,205,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $497,926,000 after purchasing an additional 29,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,731,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $188,522,000 after purchasing an additional 940,566 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,417,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,935,000 after buying an additional 80,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth about $97,047,000. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Shares of WRB opened at $51.73 on Monday. W. R. Berkley Corp has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $79.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WRB shares. Deutsche Bank raised W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra lowered their price target on W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Buckingham Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised W. R. Berkley to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.63.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.