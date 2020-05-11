Pendal Group Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 98.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,404 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Cummins were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $23,102,111,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,538,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 2,162.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,728,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,668 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,655,000 after purchasing an additional 244,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,591,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,832,000 after acquiring an additional 235,559 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cummins news, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $905,011.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,653,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $161.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $186.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.90. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. Cummins had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

