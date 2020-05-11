Pendal Group Ltd Increases Stake in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $44,467,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,832,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $121,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,803 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,588,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,497,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,136,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $207,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,243 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WPX shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on WPX Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on WPX Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on WPX Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on WPX Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded WPX Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPX Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

In other news, Director Robert Herdman purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $117,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,959.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 926,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,426.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $240,325 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WPX opened at $6.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. WPX Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $14.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 3.67.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 289.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

WPX Energy Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

