Pendal Group Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 74.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 53.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 74,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 26,133 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,220,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $875,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,185 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,229,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,005,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 33.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 72,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 18,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 52.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered Blackstone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Blackstone Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Blackstone Group from $53.50 to $57.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.45.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 156,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $3,425,905.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX opened at $52.87 on Monday. Blackstone Group LP has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $64.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 72.43, a P/E/G ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

