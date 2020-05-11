Payden & Rygel Sells 44,191 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Payden & Rygel lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,191 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.8% of Payden & Rygel’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $24,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 29,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $92.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a market capitalization of $282.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

