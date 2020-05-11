Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 4.9% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,379.61 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,475.00. The firm has a market cap of $1,186.89 billion, a PE ratio of 113.69, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,133.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,930.04.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,707. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

