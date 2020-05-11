Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Reduces Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Bank of America raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

In related news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $148.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

