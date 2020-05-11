Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.40.

NVCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Novocure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Novocure in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Novocure from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Novocure from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

In related news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 29,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $1,920,451.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 628,047 shares in the company, valued at $40,364,580.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 1,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $71,134.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,688 shares of company stock valued at $7,524,916 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Novocure in the fourth quarter worth about $65,536,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Novocure by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,380,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,349,000 after purchasing an additional 734,475 shares in the last quarter. Invus Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novocure in the fourth quarter worth about $39,681,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Novocure by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,179,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,026,360,000 after purchasing an additional 274,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Novocure in the first quarter worth about $12,808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $62.25 on Monday. Novocure has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $98.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 691.74 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.56.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $101.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.10 million. Novocure had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Novocure will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

