Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $75.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $110.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.88.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 15.18%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $325,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $3,343,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,611 shares of company stock worth $4,054,952. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $89.50 to $84.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.96.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.