Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.89.
Several research analysts recently commented on JWN shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays downgraded shares of Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.
Shares of JWN opened at $18.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.92. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.46.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,426,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,040,000 after buying an additional 543,917 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 13,884 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,183,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,148,000 after purchasing an additional 151,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 278.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 31,582 shares in the last quarter. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Nordstrom
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.
