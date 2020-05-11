Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.89.

Several research analysts recently commented on JWN shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays downgraded shares of Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of JWN opened at $18.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.92. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.46.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 64.94% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,426,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,040,000 after buying an additional 543,917 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 13,884 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,183,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,148,000 after purchasing an additional 151,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 278.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 31,582 shares in the last quarter. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

